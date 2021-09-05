The latest reading on NFP data has been disappointing. There were only 235 thousand jobs created in the US in August, when analysts were expecting at least 750 thousand, following on from July’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities Wobble After Extremely Disappointing NFP Headline: DAX 30, S&P 500 Key Levels to Watch - September 5, 2021
- Equities Market To Close Bullish This Week - September 5, 2021
- Concerns Over Global Growth Push Chinese Equities Lower - September 4, 2021