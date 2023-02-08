While it is a fact that the global economy is slowing down, the Indian economy continues to do reasonably well with drivers like higher investments, consumption and the manufacturing sector gaining as …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- ETMarkets Fund Manager Talk: This Rs 22,000 cr fund manager backs continued allocation to equities despite volatility - February 7, 2023
- Outlook 2023: Explore the catalysts for a recovery in emerging market equities - February 7, 2023
- Equities extend bounce - February 7, 2023