European indices bounce higher off recent weakness ahead of Christmas holiday and shortened week. – German Jan GFK Consumer Confidence registered 14th straight negative reading as cost of living and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- EU equities attempt to bounce from recent weakness on pre-Christmas optimism - December 21, 2022
- UK equities ‘in the foothills of a renaissance’ as we enter 2023 - December 21, 2022
- COVID-19 Surge in China Pushes Indian Equities to End Lower - December 21, 2022