According to Greg Gibbs, Analyst at Amplifying Global FX Capital, equity investors prefer to take on the currency risk attached to their equity position; they need a good reason to hedge. “In the recent past (before 2017), investors in European equities …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- EUR turns from rates to equities play – AmpGFX - January 24, 2018
- Japanese and US equities gain momentum on earnings upside - January 23, 2018
- Pengana Australian Equities Income Fund talks sustainable yield - January 23, 2018