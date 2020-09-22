In Asia and the US, however, equities remained in the red. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng fell by more than 1% while in China, the Shanghai composite fell by 1.3%. In the US, futures tied to the Dow …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- European equities bounce back even as risks emerge - September 22, 2020
- Equities sink after negative US session - September 22, 2020
- Citi’s Russia equities head departs for brokerage BCS Global Markets - September 22, 2020