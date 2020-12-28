It’s a quiet day on the economic calendar, which will leave Brexit and U.S stimulus in focus on the day. It a quiet end to the week on Thursday, with the CAC40 falling by 0.10%, while the EuroStoxx600 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- European Equities: Brexit, COVID-19 Vaccine news, and U.S Stimulus in Focus - December 27, 2020
- Equities to maintain buoyancy in 2021, valuations to remain at top level in medium term: Vinod Nair - December 27, 2020
- Mutant Covid, thin volumes to dent equities - December 26, 2020