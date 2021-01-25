It’s a relatively busy day ahead, with business sentiment figures for Germany in focus. Expect COVID-19 news updates and U.S stimulus talks to remain key drivers, however.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- European Equities: Business Sentiment, COVID-19 Updates, and U.S Stimulus Chatter in Focus - January 24, 2021
- Equities correction coming after ‘extreme’ rally, inflows: BofA - January 24, 2021
- Israel and UAE propel their equities to top with speedy vaccine rollouts - January 24, 2021