With no economic data from the Eurozone or the U.S, China’s GDP numbers, COVID-19 news, and Brexit and U.S politics will influence.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- With equities drawing a large portion of global investment, savvy traders see Chinese tech stocks offering higher returns - October 18, 2020
- European Equities: China Stats, COVID-19, and Geopolitics in Focus - October 18, 2020
- Foreign investors sold RM237.09m equities last week — MIDF - October 18, 2020