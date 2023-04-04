Asian markets were mixed Tuesday as concerns about the impact of surging oil prices on inflation offset data indicating a slowing US economy that could allow the Federal Reserve to slow its interest …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Valuations ease after equities time-correct - April 4, 2023
- Equities investors lose N84.4bn as bears persist at NGX - April 4, 2023
- Bitcoin, ethereum defy slide in equities; dogecoin stays elevated - April 4, 2023