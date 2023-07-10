European stock markets closed higher in Monday trading, rebounding from losses last week with the help stronger aerospace, defense and bank stocks. The Stoxx Europe 600 gained 0.18%, the Swiss Market …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- European Equities Close Higher in Monday Trading; Defense Stocks Rise - July 10, 2023
- Equities and Earnings (Audio) - July 10, 2023
- European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Open Week Higher - July 10, 2023