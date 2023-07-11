The European stock markets closed higher in Tuesday trading as The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.7%, the Swiss Market Index gained 0.4%, France’s CAC climbed 1.1%, the FTSE in London was up 0.12%, and …
