The European stock markets closed higher in Monday trading as the Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.84%, the Swiss Market Index climbed 1.20%, France’s CAC increased 1.03%, the FTSE in London gained 0.53%, and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- European Equities Close Higher on Monday; EU Probes Apple for Breach of Digital Competition Law - June 24, 2024
- Equities: Bears hold sway - June 24, 2024
- Scandies benefit on political uncertainty and rising equities, for now - June 24, 2024