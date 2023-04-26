European stock markets closed lower in Wednesday trading even as equities in the U.S. rallied. The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.83%, the Swiss Market Index shed 1.29%, France’s CAC dropped 0.86%, the FTSE …
