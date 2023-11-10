The European stock markets closed lower in Friday trading as The Stoxx Europe 600 dropped 1%, the Swiss Market Index was down 0.84%, France’s CAC lost 0.96%, the FTSE in London dropped 1.28%, and Germany’s DAX closed 0.77% lower. In the UK, real gross …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- European Equities Close Lower in Friday Trading; UK GDP Stagnant in Q3 - November 10, 2023
- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks slide as hawkish Powell comments weigh - November 10, 2023
- Tech Stocks Lead Asian Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Higher in Friday Trading - November 10, 2023