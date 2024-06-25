The European stock markets closed lower in Tuesday trading as The Stoxx Europe 600 was off 0.29%, the Swiss Market Index dropped 0.58%, France’s CAC fell 0.58%, the FTSE in London lost 0.41%, and …
