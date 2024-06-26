The European stock markets closed lower in Wednesday trading as The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.5%, the Swiss Market Index dropped 0.6%, France’s CAC was down 0.7%, the FTSE in London declined almost 0.2% …
