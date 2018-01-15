European equities close lower

Major equity markets mostly fell yesterday as the dollar weakened across the board, pinching the outlook for export-driven regions like Europe. The U.S. market remained closed for a holiday. Britain’s FTSE 100 dipped by 0.1 percent to 7,768.12 while …
