The European stock markets closed mixed in Friday trading as the Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.19%, the Swiss Market Index lost 0.35%, France’s CAC gained 0.36%, the FTSE in London was off 0.20%, and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- US equities fall, mega-cap techs mostly lower - March 15, 2024
- European Equities Close Mixed Friday; French Inflation Rises Sharply, Vodafone to Sell Italy Unit - March 15, 2024
- US stocks decrease on inflation concerns, European equities rise - March 15, 2024