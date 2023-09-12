European stock markets closed mixed Tuesday as The Stoxx Europe 600 was off 0.17%, the Swiss Market Index gained 0.14%, France’s CAC fell 0.35%, the FTSE in London gained 0.41%, and Germany’s DAX slid …
