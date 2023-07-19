The European stock markets closed mostly higher in Wednesday trading as The Stoxx Europe 600 increased 0.3%, the Swiss Market Index gained 0.2%, France’s CAC rose 0.11%, the FTSE in London climbed 2% …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- European Equities Close Mostly Higher in Wednesday Trading; Euro Area Inflation Falls to 5.5% - July 19, 2023
- Is it time to revisit UK Equities? Comments from abrdn following inflation data - July 19, 2023
- European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Gain Wednesday - July 19, 2023