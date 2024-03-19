European stock markets closed mostly higher in Tuesday trading as the Stoxx Europe 600 was up 0.26%, France’s CAC rose 0.65%, the FTSE in London gained 0.2%, and Germany’s DAX increased 0.31%, while …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- European Equities Close Mostly Higher Tuesday; French GDP Is Stable; Unilever to Spin Off Ice Cream Unit - March 19, 2024
- Bank of Japan’s rate hike sets ‘positive backdrop’ for Japan equities - March 19, 2024
- European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Flat in Tuesday Trading - March 19, 2024