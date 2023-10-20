The European stock markets closed sharply lower in Friday trading as The Stoxx Europe 600 shed 1.36%, the Swiss Market Index was down 0.95%, France’s CAC lost 1.52%, the FTSE in London dropped 1.30%, …
