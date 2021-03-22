There are no material stats from the Eurozone to provide the majors with direction. The lack of stats will leave COVID-19 news updates and FED Chair Powell to influence. It was a bearish end to the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- European Equities: COVID-19 News and FED Chair Powell in Focus - March 21, 2021
- At USD 36 billion, FPI inflows into equities at record high since FY13: RBI report - March 21, 2021
- Covid surge, yield spike to dampen Indian equities - March 21, 2021