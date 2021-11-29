November inflation figures for Germany and Spain will be in focus later today. Influence may be limited, however, with COVID-19 news updates likely to remain the key driver.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- European Equities: COVID-19 News and Member State Inflation in Focus - November 28, 2021
- Advisers optimistic on equities - November 28, 2021
- MPS interest sparks structural changes for models; Seasonal cheers and fears for UK equities - November 28, 2021