It’s a quieter day ahead on the economic calendar. German factory orders and U.S jobless claims will be in focus, however. Corporate earnings will also continue to provide direction on the day.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- European Equities: Economic Data and Corporate Earnings in Focus - August 5, 2021
- As equities soar to screaming highs, is it time to turn to gold? - August 4, 2021
- Equities appear to be isolated and immune to GFX scandal - August 4, 2021