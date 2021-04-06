After the holidays, there’s plenty for the markets to consider going into today’s session. Last week’s U.S stats and economic data later today will be in influence.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- European Equities – Economic Data and COVID-19 News in Focus after the Holidays - April 5, 2021
- Credit Suisse’s head of equities trading is stepping down as the bank braces for a huge hit from the Archegos collapse - April 5, 2021
- Hedge Fund Strategies for Bonds, Equities, and Bitcoin - April 5, 2021