Following upbeat economic data from Germany, the German and Eurozone economies are in focus today. Positive numbers would give the ECB hawks a firmer footing.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- European Equities: Economic Data for Germany and the Eurozone in Focus - September 6, 2021
- Products tanker equities – The road ahead - September 6, 2021
- Diversifying your portfolio with Asian equities and bonds can be a good strategy during precarious times - September 6, 2021