It’s a busier day ahead, with economic data from the Eurozone and the U.S to provide the majors with direction. Ahead of the European open, economic data from China will set the tone.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- European Equities: Economic Data from China, the Eurozone, and the U.S in Focus - September 14, 2021
- Dow Today – Equities fall as U.S. inflation data raises more questions - September 14, 2021
- DFMs go direct as peers spread their bets; Equities remain investors’ last best hope - September 14, 2021