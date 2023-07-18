Investors traded cautiously a day after weak growth data from China triggered a sell-off in European equities © Financial Times European equities edge up as investors await US retail sales data and ea …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- European equities edge up as investors await US retail sales data and earnings - July 18, 2023
- McKay Brothers Distributes Cboe UK Cash Equities at LSE at Lowest Known Latency - July 18, 2023
- Tagged: unlisted equities - July 17, 2023