The pan-European STOXX600 major equity index climbed 3.62 points on Monday to close 0.77% higher at €472.86, while France’s CAC gained 0.56% to close at €7,413.25, up 41.61 points. London’s FTSE index …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- European equities extend recent gains on Monday, DAX inches back towards €16,800 - January 22, 2024
- Gold slides on trimmed U.S. rate cut bets, rallying equities - January 22, 2024
- Gold slides on trimmed US rate cut bets, rallying equities - January 22, 2024