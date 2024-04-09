Europe’s stock markets opened lower on Tuesday ahead of this week’s US inflation data that could play a pivotal role in the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- European Equities Fall At Open - April 9, 2024
- Sensex @ 75,000: Robust economy fires up Indian equities; latest run up includes most sectors - April 9, 2024
- Live news: Hong Kong equities lead gains in early Asian trading - April 9, 2024