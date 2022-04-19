European shares posted their worst day in two weeks on Tuesday as rising bond yields, worries about the war in Ukraine and a batch of upcoming earnings kept investors on edge, while energy shares …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- European equities fall on gloomier global growth projections - April 19, 2022
- Gold and silver smashed equities rally [Video] - April 19, 2022
- Maverick Energy Group, Ltd.: Maverick Signs Marketing and IR Firm North Equities to a Six-Month Agreement - April 19, 2022