French industrial production figures and ECB President Lagarde are in focus today. Inflation figures from China and the U.S will also draw interest.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- European Equities: French Industrial Production Figures and ECB President Lagarde in Focus - February 9, 2021
- Bearish sentiments hit eight sessions as equities investor further lose N28.3bn - February 9, 2021
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces Pricing of Tender Offer for Any and All of Its Outstanding 4.000% Senior Notes Due 2024 - February 9, 2021