It’s a busy start to the year, with private sector PMIs in focus. COVID-19 news and any central bank chatter will also need monitoring, however.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- European Equities: Futures Point Northwards ahead of Private Sector PMIs - January 2, 2022
- Derek Heffernan: Curb your enthusiasm for unloved UK equities and lose out - January 2, 2022
- Equities investors gain N1.24trn in 2021 despite low FPI - January 2, 2022