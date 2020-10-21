Following a bearish start to the week and a lack of material stats for the markets to consider, Brexit, COVID-19, and U.S politics remained the key drivers. New COVID-19 cases in Europe reportedly hit …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- European Equities: Futures Point Northwards with COVID-19, Brexit, and Capitol Hill in Focus - October 20, 2020
- Why this top-ranked macro strategist is still positive on equities - October 20, 2020
- US equities falls ahead of Nancy Pelosi’s stimulus deadline - October 20, 2020