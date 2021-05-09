It’s a particularly quiet day ahead on the economic calendar, with no major stats to provide the majors with direction. The lack of stats will leave corporate earnings and COVID-19 news in focus.
European Equities: Futures Point Northwards with No Major Stats to Provide Direction
