The majors are set for a major slide at the open with the DAX Futures down 672.5 points. Coronavirus news continues to batter the markets. It was a bullish end to the week for the European majors on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- European Equities: Futures Point to another Sell-off as more Countries Go into Lockdown - March 22, 2020
- Equities defy Naira devaluation - March 22, 2020
- Dollar surges on funding crunch as virus roils global equities - March 22, 2020