Futures point to a bearish start for the European majors, as COVID-19 continues to hit Europe, A U.S stimulus package would ease the pain. It was a bearish day for the European majors on Wednesday.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- European Equities: Futures Point to the Red, with COVID-19 Weighing - October 21, 2020
- European asset owners weighing risk in developed market equities - October 21, 2020
- GRAPHIC-Investors chase European equities, dump U.S. as election nears - October 21, 2020