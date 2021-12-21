Following Monday’s pullback, German and Eurozone consumer confidence could add more market stress as Omicron spreads. It was a bearish start to the week for the European majors on Monday. The CAC40 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- European Equities: German and Eurozone Consumer Sentiment in Focus - December 20, 2021
- Omicron panic pummels equities, oil - December 20, 2021
- Little changed muni curve while USTs steepen, equities sell off - December 20, 2021