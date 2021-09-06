After a particularly busy end to last week, it’s a quieter start to the week, with the U.S markets closed. German factory orders will influence going into the European session, however.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- European Equities: German Factory Orders in Focus - September 5, 2021
- Foreigners step up selling Lankan equities; YTD net outflow tops Rs. 41 b mark - September 5, 2021
- FDC: Nigerian equities emerged best ‘investment asset class’ to hedge against inflation - September 5, 2021