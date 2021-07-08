It’s a relatively busy day ahead. As the markets respond to the FOMC meeting minutes, economic data from the Germany and the U.S, and the ECB minutes will also be key.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- AMP Capital Global Equities and Fixed Income business to be sold to Macquarie Asset Management in $185m deal - July 7, 2021
- European Equities: German Trade Data, the ECB Minutes, and U.S Jobless Claims in Focus - July 7, 2021
- Macquarie to buy AMP Capital’s global equities and fixed income business - July 7, 2021