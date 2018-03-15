European equities higher on earnings; Generali up 1.5%; H&M down by 4.8%

European markets moved higher on Thursday morning as investors monitored new earnings and economic data, amid continued concerns over global trade. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was 0.22 percent higher with most sectors moving into positive territory.
