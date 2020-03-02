European Equities: Hopes of Central Bank Support Ease the Pain. Will it be enough?

It was a bearish end to the week for the European majors, as the spread of the coronavirus continued to weigh on market risk appetite. The DAX30 slid by 3.86% to lead the way down on Friday, with the …
