Europe’s major stock markets mostly rose on Thursday before the latest eurozone interest rate decision, but Madrid slid on fresh jitters over the ongoing Catalan crisis, dealers said. Frankfurt, London and Paris pushed between 0.3-0.4 percent higher in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Technical Reports on Banking Equities — United Bankshares, BankUnited, Citizens Financial, and Synovus Financial - October 26, 2017
- Initiating Research Reports on Technical & System Software Equities — National Instruments, Nutanix, Okta Inc., and PTC Inc. - October 26, 2017
- European equities mostly upbeat before ECB - October 26, 2017