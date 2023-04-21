European equities were moving modestly higher in Friday trading as American depositary receipts of European stocks rose 0.35% to 1,209.91 on the S&P Europe Select ADR Index. However, it likely won’t …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- European Equities Move Modestly Higher in Friday Trading, But Set to End Week Lower - April 21, 2023
- Asian Equities Poised to Close Week Over 2% Lower in Friday Trading - April 21, 2023
- Bitcoin, Ether decline; equities fall amid U.S.-China tension - April 21, 2023