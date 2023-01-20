European equities were moving slightly lower in Friday trading, and were relatively flat for the week as American depositary receipts of European stocks declined 0.069% to 1,160.39 on the S&P Europe …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- European Equities Nudge Lower in Friday Trading, With ADRs Ending Week Flat - January 20, 2023
- Asian Equities Rally in Friday Trading as ADRs Set to Close Week 2% Higher - January 20, 2023
- Hawkish Remarks From Fed Official Weigh on Equities - January 20, 2023