LONDON: European stock markets were mixed at the open on Tuesday as investors remained cautious on the eve of another widely expected hefty US interest rate hike. London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- European equities open on mixed note - July 26, 2022
- Income Tax Return: LTCG on equities up to Rs 1 lakh is tax free, but you may still end up paying tax - July 26, 2022
- ‘Here’s the bad news’: Equities boss warns of ongoing correction - July 26, 2022