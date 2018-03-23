European equities open the day on a softer note

Or at least not yet. Some relief for stocks in Europe is that the single market has been granted exemption from Trump’s tariffs until 2 May at least. But there is still the growing backdrop of a trade war between US and China – so that will play into …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Engineering – Equities Technology – Prime Services Technology Mission Control Engineer – Vice President – Salt Lake City - March 23, 2018
- Credit Suisse’s Hechler-Fayd’Herbe Sees Good Opportunities in EM Equities - March 23, 2018
- Engineering – Equities Technology – Client FIX Onboarding Specialist – Associate – New York - March 23, 2018