The European stock markets closed sharply higher in Friday trading as the Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.25%, the Swiss Market Index gained 1.02%, France’s CAC climbed 1.36%, the FTSE in London was up 0.88%, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- European Equities Rally in Friday Trading; Euro Area Inflation Falls to 5.5% - June 30, 2023
- European Equities Rise Sharply in Friday Trading - June 30, 2023
- Tech Stocks Lead Asian Equities Higher in Friday Trading - June 30, 2023