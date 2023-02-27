London +0.81% Germany +1.05% France +1.01%Euro Area Consumer Confidence at -19 in February, highest in a year; Economic, Industrial and Services sentiment rise in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- European equities rebound on stronger than expected data - February 27, 2023
- ETMarkets Fund Manager Talk: Prolonged stagnation in equities could hurt SIP inflows: Sampath Reddy, Bajaj Allianz - February 27, 2023
- MARKETS ON MONDAY: US Fed minutes and greylisting horrible for rand and equities - February 27, 2023